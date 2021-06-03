AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Acquires 415 Shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $549,000. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.80. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,695. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $64.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.