Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $1,159,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

