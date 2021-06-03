AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,965 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF accounts for about 5.3% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owned 2.51% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.63. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,335. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.82. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $43.79 and a 1-year high of $98.48.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

