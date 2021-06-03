Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.06. The stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,505. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.60.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

