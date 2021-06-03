Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ) Shares Bought by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BUYZ traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.68. 290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,060. Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55.

