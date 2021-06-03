W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 279,297 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 96.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,297 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,908,000 after buying an additional 7,741,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,438,000 after acquiring an additional 38,386,024 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,945 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after buying an additional 185,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,079. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.99.

