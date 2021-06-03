W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100,437 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 102,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.51. 282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,138. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 29.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.54%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,026.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $216,321.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $105,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,992.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 523 shares of company stock worth $42,606. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

