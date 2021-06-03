Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU) Trading Up 1%

Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU)’s stock price was up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 1,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yunhong International stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

