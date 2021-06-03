BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.46 and last traded at $77.46. Approximately 3,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 109,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. TD Securities cut shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 3.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. BRP had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 81.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.1031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of BRP by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,625,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of BRP by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 326,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,345,000 after buying an additional 53,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BRP by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,855,000 after buying an additional 89,551 shares during the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

