Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 26,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 224,091 shares.The stock last traded at $32.87 and had previously closed at $33.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on TITN shares. Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

The firm has a market cap of $741.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,277 shares of company stock valued at $10,626,513. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

