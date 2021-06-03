CUDOS (CUDOS) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, CUDOS has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One CUDOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. CUDOS has a total market cap of $27.35 million and approximately $425,664.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00083111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00023212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.16 or 0.01018687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,641.31 or 0.09387029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00052142 BTC.

CUDOS Profile

CUDOS (CRYPTO:CUDOS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,774,278 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

According to CryptoCompare, “????????CUDOS is a decentralised compute network that cn provide multiple blockchain ecosystems with the following benefits: – Trusted layer 2 validator network built on the Tendermint protocol- EVM and Wasm compatibility, in order for smart contracts to be deployed on CUDOS using Solidity or next-generation languages so long as they compile to WebAssembly. I.e. Golang, Rust, Java etc.- Cross-chain or Horizontal interoperability thanks to the network’s Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) integration, which allows for Cudos Network smart contracts to run on multiple networks.- 10x lower transaction and gas costs compared to those on PoW networks- A massively scalable network to facilitate more sophisticated smart contract operations- Higher performance with anywhere between 200 to 500 Peak TPS on the network- Access to a globally distributed layer 3 network of secure cloud, and compute, resources- Turing complete solutions for non-turing complete Layer 1 blockchain networksCUDOS aims to tackle the Blockchain scalability issue by providing a highly scalable layer 2 and 3 solution, connecting both onchain and offchain consumers to the network via smart contracts and APIs.The CUDOS token serves the following clear purposes: Network governance and operations, a staking mechanism for receiving blockchain and cloud workloads and as a medium of exchange (MoE).There is a maximum supply of 10 billion CUDOS tokens released over a 10 year period (starting from the 11th January 2021).”

Buying and Selling CUDOS

