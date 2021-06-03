Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $8.33 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $297.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.95. The company has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $197.26 and a one year high of $305.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

