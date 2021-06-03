DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $84.63 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.80.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.