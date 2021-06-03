Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 158 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $964,912,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.09.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

