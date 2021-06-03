Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $212,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,755 shares of company stock valued at $15,207,834 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,362.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.61, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,431.92. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $964.50 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CMG shares. UBS Group upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,575.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,665.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

