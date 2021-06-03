NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.35 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 3% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $79.24 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.43 or 0.00008849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,008,734 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

