Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pacifica Capital Investments LLC

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,568 shares during the quarter. Kura Sushi USA accounts for 2.1% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned about 2.24% of Kura Sushi USA worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 302,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 145,571 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 168,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 82,165 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 118,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 61,908 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRUS. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,281. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). The company had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 65.41% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

