Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRYAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Kerry Group stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.47. 7,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,507. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $152.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.74.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.701 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

