TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.31. 3,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.16.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

In related news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $1,266,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $718,753.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,513 shares of company stock worth $4,123,543 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.