TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYJ. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1,689.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

Shares of IYJ traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.10. 82,238 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.66. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

