$55.40 Million in Sales Expected for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will report sales of $55.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.50 million. Despegar.com reported sales of -$9.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 669.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year sales of $324.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $368.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $571.62 million, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $585.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20).

A number of research firms have commented on DESP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Despegar.com by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DESP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.78. 9,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.57. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

