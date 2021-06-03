Brokerages Expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Ooma posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%.

OOMA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

OOMA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,965. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.19 million, a PE ratio of -159.75 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $84,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,882 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 13.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ooma by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ooma by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

