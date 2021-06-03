Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.94. The company had a trading volume of 291,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,258,404. The company has a market cap of $586.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $204.39 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

