Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in nVent Electric by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in nVent Electric by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 716.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of NVT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.78. 3,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,987. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3,302,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

