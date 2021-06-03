TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 29,125 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,125 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amyris were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMRS. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Amyris by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

Amyris stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,110. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.09. Amyris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

