FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.32-$12.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.53.
FLT stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,946. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.
