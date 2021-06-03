FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.32-$12.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.53.

FLT stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,946. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

