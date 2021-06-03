TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,423,000 after buying an additional 5,991,505 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,987,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,169,000 after buying an additional 5,699,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,719,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,075,000 after buying an additional 2,074,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,101,000 after buying an additional 1,286,466 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,278,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,302,000 after buying an additional 878,505 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

