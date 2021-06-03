TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 119,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 28,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,938,003 shares of company stock valued at $591,503,977 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $326.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,865,766. The company has a market capitalization of $924.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.61. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

