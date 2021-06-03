Hazelview Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Hazelview Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the quarter. VEREIT makes up about 3.1% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $20,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,303,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,518,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,404,000 after purchasing an additional 754,367 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,864,000 after purchasing an additional 733,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Shares of VEREIT stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,103. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.54. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.