Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVT. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 2,223.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RVT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,911. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.60. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $19.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

