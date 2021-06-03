SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Position Increased by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.59. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,119. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.30. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $70.98.

