Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.50. 3,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,911. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

