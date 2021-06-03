Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) & Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Financial Contrast

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wrap Technologies and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wrap Technologies -326.52% -36.22% -34.27% Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 17.99% 40.96% 32.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wrap Technologies and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wrap Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 0 1 1 0 2.50

Wrap Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 134.38%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a consensus target price of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.05%. Given Wrap Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wrap Technologies is more favorable than Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc..

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wrap Technologies and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wrap Technologies $3.94 million 77.05 -$12.58 million ($0.37) -21.62 Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $568.87 million 2.45 $90.40 million $5.09 15.60

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. beats Wrap Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts. The company also manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors principally to the commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturers' representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Southport, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.