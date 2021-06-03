Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Trading Up 10.5%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)’s share price was up 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 147,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,910,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASXC. HC Wainwright began coverage on Asensus Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $615.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 1,288.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASXC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

