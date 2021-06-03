Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Down to $33.78

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.78, but opened at $32.44. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 144 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Investec raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -211.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNLX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,021,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,527,000 after buying an additional 470,577 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 220,503 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth about $8,672,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 277,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 110,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth about $4,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

