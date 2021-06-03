Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 48,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 375,539 shares.The stock last traded at $3.18 and had previously closed at $3.16.
MFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 171,170.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,160 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 395.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,638,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,661 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,552,000 after acquiring an additional 625,234 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 580,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,446,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 226,572 shares in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
See Also: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.