Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 48,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 375,539 shares.The stock last traded at $3.18 and had previously closed at $3.16.

MFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 171,170.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,160 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 395.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,638,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,661 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,552,000 after acquiring an additional 625,234 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 580,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,446,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 226,572 shares in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

