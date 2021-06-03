Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Receives $31.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of MYOV stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.32. 3,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,799. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.89.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. Analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $169,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $752,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 175,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,725 shares of company stock worth $1,711,674 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,826,000 after buying an additional 140,967 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,893,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after purchasing an additional 597,216 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $42,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

