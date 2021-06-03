Brokerages Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Target Price at $85.06

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Owens Corning stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.56. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

