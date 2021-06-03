Analysts Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) PT at $68.38

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.38.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

DCPH stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $32.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,250. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The company had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

