Analysts Set thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) PT at $15.00

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TKAMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, April 16th. AlphaValue raised thyssenkrupp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

