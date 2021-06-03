Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 5,249 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $16,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,122. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $63.30 and a twelve month high of $111.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.20.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

