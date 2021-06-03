Sadoff Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AB traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,526. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.