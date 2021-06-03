Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $22.03 Million Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Stericycle makes up approximately 1.5% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Stericycle worth $22,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.32. 140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -601.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.07.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.