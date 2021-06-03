AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AptarGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in AptarGroup by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of ATR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.47. 45 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,260. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.07 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,163 shares of company stock worth $7,763,819. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.