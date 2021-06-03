Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.140-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $985 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $931.74 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.560-4.610 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $6.36 on Thursday, reaching $320.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,271. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $196.10 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.41, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.21.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $412.36.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,133 shares of company stock worth $93,321,676. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.