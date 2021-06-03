Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.140-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $985 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $931.74 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.560-4.610 EPS.
NASDAQ:ZM traded down $6.36 on Thursday, reaching $320.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,271. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $196.10 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.41, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.21.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,133 shares of company stock worth $93,321,676. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Zoom Video Communications
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.
Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.