Zacks Investment Research Lowers Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Hold

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WNEB. TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ:WNEB traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $207.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.38. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $9.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,440,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,000 after buying an additional 172,920 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth $748,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,764,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 188,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 76,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

