Frax Market Cap Hits $120.00 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $120.00 million and $4.12 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00069979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.58 or 0.00286967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.03 or 0.00223261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.85 or 0.01195994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,520.46 or 0.99967726 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00033831 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 120,359,052 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FRAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.