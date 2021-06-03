Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PGPHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PGPHF traded down $5.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,542.17. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 172. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,423.20. Partners Group has a fifty-two week low of $855.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1,547.90.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

