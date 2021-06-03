Medical Properties Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,491 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 410% compared to the typical volume of 1,076 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 127,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,233. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.34%.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 122,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

