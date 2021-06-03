Ultiledger Hits 24 Hour Volume of $109,416.00 (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, Ultiledger has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Ultiledger has a market cap of $46.65 million and $109,416.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00082129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.29 or 0.01015466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,593.37 or 0.09325457 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00052018 BTC.

About Ultiledger

ULT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,830,429,509 coins. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

